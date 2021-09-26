CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwon wins Astana Open to end South Korean wait for ATP title

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan -- Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean tennis player for 18 years to win a men's tour title as he beat James Duckworth 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. In his first tour final, Kwon saved three set points in the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
