West Virginia and No. 15 Virginia Tech each have a lot on the line when they face off in the Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday in Morgantown, W.V. This is a rivalry steeped in history, with the teams meeting annually as part of the Big East Conference until Virginia Tech left for the ACC in 2003. The teams have met a few times since then, but this will be only their second matchup since 2005. Tech is looking to ascend in a crucial season for coach Justin Fuente, while WVU is hoping to avoid dropping to 1-2 before conference play begins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO