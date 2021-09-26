Ruling coalition retains majority after Icelandic elections
Reykjavik — Iceland's ruling coalition retained its majority in the country's parliamentary elections, despite Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir's party suffering losses. But the balance of power among the alliance partners shifted quite significantly. Jakobsdottir's Left-Green Movement lost three seats, while the smaller of her two coalition partners, the agrarian Progressive Party, gained five.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
