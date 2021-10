When we were small boys, during the War, we rarely failed to make it to the Washington Avenue armory in Albany when we heard there was to be a muster of fresh recruits. As the young men marched vigorously down past the state Capitol, turned briefly right at Eagle Street, and then on down the long hill of State Street toward the train station, we jogged along beside them in hopes of picking up a commission to run for a pack of gum or cigarettes, or an orange or an apple. It was a lucrative racket; I often came home with a candy bar or a comic book.

ALBANY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO