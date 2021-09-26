Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull

In just two minutes, a burst of emotions, Lando Norris prolonged in Sochi the great moment of McLaren and left with honey on the lips of Carlos Sainz, who brushed with the point of his fingers the first pole of his life. Under unpredictable conditions on the asphalt, the Briton surprised with a large lap (1: 41.993), half a second ahead of Ferrari's pilot, while Lewis Hamilton committed a couple of errors that relegated him to fifth place. A lesser evil for heptacampeon, given that Max Verstappen, the rival of it for the title will depart from the grilled background because of a change in the engine.

