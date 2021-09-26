CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Sainz: "Strange" Sochi circuit could hold back Mercedes and Red Bull

By Jonathan Noble
Autosport Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ferrari driver is starting from the front row of the grid alongside Lando Norris after making the most of a switch to slick tyres in the final stages of Q3 on Saturday. And while there is little doubt that the Mercedes and Red Bull starting behind are clearly ahead in overall race pace terms, the nature of the Sochi circuit could make it difficult for them to exploit their speed if they get trapped behind other cars.

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
f1i.com

Red Bull could trigger Albon recall option in 2023

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that the team could bring Alex Albon back into the fold in 2023. The London-born Thai driver made his F1 debut in Australia at the start of 2019 with the Toro Rosso team, and was subsequently promoted to the sister Red Bull squad mid-way through the season.
MOTORSPORTS
manofmany.com

Barn Find Subaru Impreza Driven By Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz Could Fetch $1 Million

One of only 63 commissioned by Prodrive and in untouched condition from when it was retired in 1996 into long term storage, this particularly rare and sought-after Subaru GC8 Group A Rally car was once driven by Colin McCrae and Carlos Sainz. Those words alone are enough to send shivers down the spine of anyone with a feel for 1990s WRC, however, the estimated price tag might do the same. A true needle in a haystack, this old car was thought to be worth about $15,000 but is now worth more than a Ferrari.
BUYING CARS
firstsportz.com

Mercedes and Red Bull Issued Warning by Aston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll

Ever since billionaire Lawrence Stroll has bought Force India Formula One team in 2018, his ambition for Aston Martin has been impeccable and beyond imagination. Rightly so, the Canadian has put his money where his mouth is and honestly, most of his gambles have worked out. Now, it comes to be known that Stroll has reveals the ambitions of his team and has delivered warning to both title protagonists Mercedes and Red Bull.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
racingnews365.com

McLaren insist there is still a 'gap' to Mercedes and Red Bull

Andreas Seidl believes McLaren still face a deficit to Mercedes and Red Bull on most Formula 1 tracks, despite Daniel Ricciardo's breakthrough victory at Monza. Team Principal Andreas Seidl is sure that McLaren do not have a car which is capable of fighting for victories every weekend, despite them taking their first win in nine years when Daniel Ricciardo made the top step of the podium at the Italian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Video: The secrets of the Sochi Autodrom circuit

Formula 1 heads to the Sochi Autodrom this weekend for the Russian Grand Prix, for what will be one of the last F1 races at the venue before moving to Igora Drive in 2023. Sochi joined the F1 calendar in 2014, and has generally fallen flat with fans and drivers due to an uninspiring layout and a sequence of dull races.
MOTORSPORTS
Shropshire Star

Red Bull in legal threat to gin maker

Norwich-based firm has received a letter from Red Bull’s lawyers stating that there is a ‘likelihood of confusion’ over brand names. An artisanal gin maker called Bullards has been threatened with legal action by energy drink manufacturer Red Bull because its name contains the word ‘bull’. The Norwich-based firm, which...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Sochi#Cars#Race#Spaniard#Bottas#The Red Bull
racingnews365.com

Horner not ruling out Red Bull return for Gasly

Although Pierre Gasly will once again partner Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri in 2022, Christian Horner says the Frenchman remains part of the Red Bull family. Pierre Gasly's performances for AlphaTauri weren't enough to earn him a recall to Red Bull for 2022, however Christian Horner won't rule out a possible return for the Frenchman in the future.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Why Alpine expect to bounce back from Monza disappointment in Sochi

After a tough weekend last time out in Italy, Alpine are expecting to be able to move closer to the front of the pack this weekend in Russia. Alpine believe that this weekend's race at the Sochi Autodrom will play far more to the strengths of their car than last time out at Monza.
MOTORSPORTS
dailynewsen.com

Norris SANRAZA The 'Pole' to Sainz on the sliding asphalt of Sochi

In just two minutes, a burst of emotions, Lando Norris prolonged in Sochi the great moment of McLaren and left with honey on the lips of Carlos Sainz, who brushed with the point of his fingers the first pole of his life. Under unpredictable conditions on the asphalt, the Briton surprised with a large lap (1: 41.993), half a second ahead of Ferrari's pilot, while Lewis Hamilton committed a couple of errors that relegated him to fifth place. A lesser evil for heptacampeon, given that Max Verstappen, the rival of it for the title will depart from the grilled background because of a change in the engine.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
racingnews365.com

Video: Check out the circuit that will replace Sochi on the F1 calendar

Igora Drive is set to take over the hosting of the Russian Grand Prix from 2023, with Formula 1 departing the Sochi Autodrom. With modifications taking place, here's the latest look at the venue. Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix will move from the Sochi Autodrom to Igora Drive in 2023....
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Sainz hopes to work with Norris to 'pull away' in Sochi

Carlos Sainz will line up on the front row of the Russian Grand Prix alongside his former McLaren sidekick Lando Norris, and suggests the poleman and himself could work together at the outset to pull away from the field. Sainz qualified a career best second in Sochi, just ahead of...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Valtteri, It’s Max”: Red Bull Racing Makes Fun of Mercedes and Bottas

All race fans would be aware that both Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen started the Russian Grand Prix at the back of the grid for changing their engine before the race at Sochi. Bottas was at sixteenth, while his ocunterpart Verstappen was at the last spot. Soon enough the Finn driver had the Dutchman in his mirrors when the former started to start his upwards trajectory.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Russian GP Driver Ratings: Sainz and Alonso star in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th Formula 1 race in dramatic fashion as rain caused mayhem at the end of the Russian Grand Prix. Lando Norris was on course for a maiden Grand Prix victory, but a poor call to not pit for Intermediate tyres when the rain began to fall heavily sent him tumbling down the order, handing the win to Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I didn’t say I was dying’: Lewis Hamilton hits back at Red Bull chief over injury claim

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Red Bull chief Helmut Marko who said he was ‘putting on a show’ after his crash with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.The pair collided for a second time this season with the Dutchman’s wheel landing on the roof of Hamilton’s car. The British star thanked god for the car’s halo that saved his life and complained of neck pain following the incident.And now Hamilton has responded to Marko’s comments, saying: “I definitely felt a bit of pain, I think, after the race. Then I said I would get it checked out and...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoblog

New engine forces F1 leader Verstappen to back of grid in Sochi

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen is set to start the Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after his Red Bull team elected to fit a new power unit to the Dutchman's car. The 23-year-old, who leads Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by five points in the overall...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

F1 will hold Russian GP qualifying on Sunday if Sochi storms continue

Thunderstorms over Sochi could delay Russian Grand Prix qualifying until Sunday, Formula 1’s race director has said. This morning’s Formula 2 race was postponed as lightning struck around the Black Sea circuit, and officials are preparing for more disruption. Race director Michael Masi said that the “torrential” conditions were set...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy