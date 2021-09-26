Galion City Schools institutes temporary mask mandate
GALION — Galion City Schools has instituted a temporary mask mandate due to a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Superintendent Jennifer Allerding made the announcement about the temporary mandate in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 24. The temporary mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 27, Allerding said. She said the mask mandate will be lifted when the number of cases decreases.www.galioninquirer.com
