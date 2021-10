It looked like West VIrginia quarterback commit Nicco Marchiol and his Chandler (AZ) Hamilton team had put up the good fight, but their nationally-televised game against traditional power house Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman would result in a loss. The Bishop Gorman team stocked with Power Five commitments had a 24-7 lead with just over a minute left. Marchiol and his offense had not been able to get into the end zone since scoring on the opening drive. Then, when they settled for a field goal with 1:10 left, that seemed to seal their fate. When Marchiol was seen limping from a big hit and bleeding from his arm, their head coach attempted to pull him from the game. Marchiol refused to sit.... and that was the beginning of one of the greatest comebacks ever seen - and it was all on national television on Friday night. Watch the final bit of the game in the video above.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO