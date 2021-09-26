CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Willimantic man identified as driver in crash into 2nd floor of Norwich home, arrested on outstanding warrant

By Gina D'Amico
WTNH.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into the second floor of a home early Saturday morning. At around 1:30 a.m., Norwich Police received several 911 calls of a dark-colored SUV ramming parked cars in the parking lot of Evil Olive at 543 West Thames Street. The vehicle then fled towards Mohegan Sun on West Thames Street and veered off the roadway colliding into the second story of a home at 665 West Thames Street.

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willimantic, CT
Accidents
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Willimantic, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Norwich, CT
Norwich, CT
Accidents
Willimantic, CT
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Accident#Wtnh#Norwich Police#Evil Olive
CBS News

U.S. nuclear submarine USS Connecticut damaged in underwater collision with unknown "object" in South China Sea

Washington — A U.S. nuclear submarine sustained damage and some crew members were injured when it "struck an object" while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, "while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy