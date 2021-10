In an effort to keep useful stuff out of landfills, the town of Geneva is hosting a “Free Stuff Day” on Sunday, October 3, at the town of Geneva Transfer Station located at 32 White Springs Road. From 10:00am – 12:00pm you can drop off toys, clothes, books, tools, and other useful items. Then, from 12:00 – 2:00pm, you can take any items you can use home with you.

GENEVA, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO