Buteau’s ‘Wizard of Roux’-themed poster chosen

For Lori Buteau, entering the World Championship Gumbo CookOff poster contest was starting to feel a little like actress Susan Lucci’s annual bid for a daytime Emmy award. “I submitted entries six times,” she said Friday, as she loosened up her wrist while signing the first batch of the 300 prints of this year’s poster, which she created. “I always followed the theme, but it didn’t seem like the judges were worried about that. They chose some that were not really on topic.”