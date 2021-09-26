No Barbells: Top 10 Bodyweight CrossFit Workouts
Chelsea proved that a powerful cardiorespiratory stimulus could be generated through simple calisthenic workouts. – from CrossFit Journal, 2006. This year’s most notorious Crossfit workout, mainly due to the outcome at the 2015 CrossFit Games, is actually a great test of fitness. Basic exercises, pull-ups, push-ups and squats combined with a high volume rep scheme and 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of running. Murph is a Hero workout that honours Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan on June 28th, 2005. Crossfit boxes from all over the world, do Murph on Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.www.boxrox.com
