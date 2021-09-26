No Barbells: Top 10 Bodyweight CrossFit Workouts

When James Wong felt that his workout routine needed a boost due to extended periods of having to work from home, he knew he needed to take action. “First of all, working from home all day long without going to the gym has taken a toll on my health,” he explains. “Secondly, as a machine learning practitioner, doing research on edge devices like Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers has always been fascinating to me, in the sense that the computational efficiency continuously pushes the boundaries of what we can achieve on a $30 computer with ML.”

