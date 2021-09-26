Raiders’ Daniel Carlson beat the Steelers – and himself

Kicker Daniel Carlson came through for the Las Vegas Raiders – and for another team owner in his fantasy league – last week. In the Raiders’ 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, Carlson connected on field goals of 46, 33, 41 and 45 yards. The 41-yarder came with two seconds left in the second quarter as Las Vegas took a 9-7 halftime lead and the 45-yarder came with 20 seconds to play as the Raiders stretched their advantage to nine points.