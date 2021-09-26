CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders’ Daniel Carlson beat the Steelers – and himself

By Mark Inabinett, al.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Kicker Daniel Carlson came through for the Las Vegas Raiders – and for another team owner in his fantasy league – last week. In the Raiders’ 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, Carlson connected on field goals of 46, 33, 41 and 45 yards. The 41-yarder came with two seconds left in the second quarter as Las Vegas took a 9-7 halftime lead and the 45-yarder came with 20 seconds to play as the Raiders stretched their advantage to nine points.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: 'It Shocks' NFL Exec That Derek Carr, Las Vegas Beat Ravens, Steelers

Seven NFL teams are 2-0 through two weeks, but no one has a better early-season resume than the Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr led the Raiders to a Week 1 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens before going on the road in a short week to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17. It was a pair of wins that surprised some industry insiders.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
On3.com

Steelers TJ Watt sidelined with injury vs Raiders

Late the the second quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense suffered a huge blow. After hurting his groin in the first half, linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to return to the game. “TJ Watt now questionable to return with a groin injury,” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Steelers defense has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Which Raiders Need To Step Up Versus Steelers?

Which members of the Las Vegas Raiders offense will need a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers?. The Raiders are traveling to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers. With the Raiders being clear underdogs, several players need to rise to the occasion to give the Raiders a shot at winning.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Postgame Show: Did Raiders Expose Steelers Issues?

The Raiders spoiled the Steelers home opening game with a 26-17 win. Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan broke down the differences between this loss and the Steelers week 1 road win over Buffalo on Pittsburgh Sports Live. They discussed what’s holding back the offense, how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played and if there’s any hope for the offensive line to improve. Is it just about the line not providing enough help as why running back Najee Harris has yet to explode?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
recordargusnews.com

Injuries, miscues pile up for Steelers in loss to Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One half, T.J. Watt was wrecking the Las Vegas Raiders’ game plan. The next the Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker was watching from the sideline in sweatpants dealing with a groin injury as the Raiders surged to a 26-17 victory that sapped any momentum Pittsburgh gained from a season-opening triumph in Buffalo. Watt was hardly the only Steeler […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders vs. Steelers Instant Reaction

Last week we learned that big-time teams learn to win games, on days that they are not playing well. Today we learned the second mantra about great teams, that they win games on the road. Today the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) went into Pittsburgh and got the big road win,...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Raiders

The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. While the Steelers get ready for their home opener, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Packers#American Football#Kicker Daniel Carlson#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Auburn All American
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 4 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team has an opportunity to create a little space early in the season between them and the rest of the AFC North. The Raiders are also undefeated and looking to ride the momentum of their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens all the way to Heinz Field.
NFL
Audacy

Raiders kicker helped beat his own fantasy football team with big week vs. Steelers

Las Vegas, NV -- For the second straight week, a Las Vegas Raider has won an AFC player of the week award. Kicker Daniel Carlson﻿ was given the nod after a stellar 14-point day that saw him go 4-for-4 on field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a 45-yarder with 20 seconds left that essentially iced the game for the Silver and Black. This marks the third time in his career that Carlson has received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Lose 2 Key Players For Raiders Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers notched one of the biggest wins of Week 1, when Mike Tomlin’s team secured an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. Week 2 might be even tougher, though. The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas is coming off a huge Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
chatsports.com

Raiders: Winners and Losers against Steelers

After a convincing 26-17 victory by the Las Vegas Raiders over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders fans have plenty to be excited about. The team is 2-0 after beating two playoff teams from a year ago and there have been several promising individual performances along the way. However, Sunday’s game was...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders kicker actually cost himself with monster week

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had a monster week for his team in Week 2. But there actually was one humorous consequence. Carlson went 4/4 on field goals and made both of his extra points in the Raiders’ 26-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Carlson accounted for over half of his team’s points.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy