Minecraft fans have come up with some incredible designs over the years, and many have used the game's tools to pay homage to their other passions. Reddit poster Vistachess seems to be a pretty massive fan of the Star Wars franchise, as they've been working on building the entire galaxy as part of an open world adventure map! So far, they've managed to recreate two planets: Tatooine, and Coruscant. The maps are nothing short of incredible, featuring a number of amazing touches. Fans of the franchise will definitely want to check these out, because the attention to detail is impressive... most impressive!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO