California State

California To Require All Autonomous Cars To Be Electric by 2030

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia has now decided that all autonomous vehicles muost be electric by 2030. Signed into law on Thursday by the state’s governor Gavin Newsom, the new requirement will come into effect at the turn of the new decade and will ban any autonomous vehicle incapable of zero emissions, meaning even hybrid powertrains will be outlawed. The decision comes as yet another step towards a more sustainable future for the state, which currently boasts the largest vehicle market in the U.S.

Morganton News Herald

Best electric cars for 2021

2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs. Long regarded as novelties with limited range and glacial recharging times, mass-market EVs have finally crossed the tipping point in the value and cost equation. Upstarts like Tesla were here early, but when everyone from Chevy to Ford, and Jaguar to Porsche, is fielding EVs, and there’s a proliferation of rapid charging networks to support them, it’s a burgeoning trend. The impressive performance numbers that humble their internal combustion counterparts are an added bonus. These are the best electrified cars and SUVs for 2021, listed in alphabetical order.
CARS
insideevs.com

All-Electric Cars Listed By EPA Range From Lowest To Highest

Let's take a look at the U.S. all-electric car market and compare the available (or soon to be available) models by EPA range rating as of September 18, 2021. We will stick to EPA Combined range value (official or expected) as that's the only common rating that we have in the U.S. In the second part of the post, we will take a look also at the City/Highway results.
BUYING CARS
California State
California Government
California Cars
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: SFO first airport in U.S. to require all workers to get vaccinated

A report by Pfizer and BioNTech that their vaccine is safe and highly effective in young children ages 5 to 11 could help ease months of anxiety among parents and teachers. Booster shots are expected to coincide with authorization of the COVID vaccine for young kids and seasonal flu shots. Public health authorities say they’re ready. Solano County remains the least vaccinated of the Bay Area’s nine counties, and masking is still anything but universal. One of the largest school districts in the Bay Area delayed a vote scheduled for this week on a proposal to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff and eligible students.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

California makes zero-emission autonomous vehicles mandatory by 2030

Starting in 2030, California will require all light-duty autonomous vehicles that operate in the state to emit zero emissions. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, represents the latest effort by the state to limit the sale of new internal combustion vehicles with an eye towards reducing greenhouse emissions. In 2020, Newsom signed an executive order that effectively vehicles by 2035. That same year, the state’s mandated that all new trucks sold in California emit zero emissions by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lifewire.com

When Might All New Cars Be Electric?

Gasoline vehicles, you’re on the way to becoming part of history. As part of a larger effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a number of states have created mandates to eventually end the sale of gas-powered vehicles. Transportation accounts for about a third of greenhouse gas emissions according to the...
CARS
Gavin Newsom
CBS Sacramento

New Power Plants Are California’s Latest Effort To Avoid Rolling Blackouts

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The State of California is flexing a new muscle to strengthen the power grid in the fight to stop Northern California’s devastating rolling blackouts. State grid operators say we currently face a 3,500-megawatt energy shortfall this year—and next summer looks even worse. So now Roseville Electric and other utilities are doing what they can to increase supply. New power plants are California’s latest effort to help keep the lights on. “These units were specifically brought on to address some of what we’ve seen in the last two years with the heat-related emergencies,” said Erin Frye with Roseville Electric. Last summer, the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

California to require all schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine, pending FDA approval

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan for the nation's first statewide coronavirus vaccination requirement for schoolchildren. The state's plan will require all students from elementary through high school to get vaccinated once it gains final FDA approval for different age groups. The mandate would take effect the semester after the federal government grants final approval. The post California to require all schoolchildren to get a COVID-19 vaccine, pending FDA approval appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Miami

Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise Get California DMV Approval to Run Commercial Autonomous Car Services

The California Department of Motor Vehicles approved autonomous vehicle deployment permits for both General Motors-backed Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo on Thursday. The permits mean the companies are one step closer to offering services to the general public outside of a testing program, but they still need approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insurance Journal

GM, Alphabet Win California’s First Autonomous Permits for Passenger Rides

General Motors Co.’s Cruise and Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo self-driving car subsidiaries on Thursday became the first companies to receive autonomous vehicle permits to offer rides to passengers in California. Cruise has obtained a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to offer driverless rides to passengers at night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Electric Cars#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Autonomous Cars#Executive Orders#Newsom#Cruise
cbslocal.com

Electric Cars In The Spotlight For National Drive Electric Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s National Drive Electric Week. According to CNET, there are currently 22 electric vehicles on the market in the United States. They range in price from $20,000 to more than $185,000. The longest range is 371 miles on a single charge. “I think people are very...
CARS
Bitcoin
Electric Vehicles
Politics
Cars
China
gizmochina.com

Airbus showcases CityBus NextGen, an autonomous flying electric vehicle

Airbus has just showcased its idea of the future of urban transportation. The company has revealed the CityBus NextGen, which is an autonomous flying electric vehicle that could be available in the future. For those unaware, the company had revealed the CityBus concept for the first time back in 2019....
ECONOMY

