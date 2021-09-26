California To Require All Autonomous Cars To Be Electric by 2030
California has now decided that all autonomous vehicles muost be electric by 2030. Signed into law on Thursday by the state’s governor Gavin Newsom, the new requirement will come into effect at the turn of the new decade and will ban any autonomous vehicle incapable of zero emissions, meaning even hybrid powertrains will be outlawed. The decision comes as yet another step towards a more sustainable future for the state, which currently boasts the largest vehicle market in the U.S.hypebeast.com
