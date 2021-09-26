CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pa. Turnpike tolls soared — and will continue rising for next 30 years

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrounded by bushels of fresh local peaches, Lori Hanscom spent an afternoon greeting truckers, commuters and vacationers from behind her fruit stand at the New Stanton rest stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Her day was filled with friendly chatter about the weather, traffic and which fruits were in season. One...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Turnpike tolls outpace passenger vehicle rates in neighboring states

Pennsylvania drivers who cross onto the Ohio Turnpike notice at significant difference other than the flat terrain. There is a significantly lower per-mile cost of traversing the Buckeye State’s 241-mile turnpike versus the 550 miles in Pennsylvania. Ohio’s E-ZPass toll rate per mile for passenger vehicles is 0.058 cents, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania Turnpike’s uncollected tolls exceed $104 million

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Wednesday it has assigned “a lot of firepower” to the task of recovering $104.9 million in uncollected tolls. PTC CEO Mark Compton told the Senate Transportation Committee that the toll “leakage” – an industry term referring to uncollected fares – comes...
TRAFFIC
New Castle News

Critics say turnpike toll scofflaws show new bridge tolls won't work

The chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee said Wednesday that revelations about turnpike toll scofflaws raise questions about the wisdom of PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to pay to replace nine major interstate bridges. The Turnpike missed out on $104 million in tolls that went unpaid last year by drivers...
TRAFFIC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pa. Turnpike fares unfair to some users

Why can’t Pennsylvania just make a toll road that costs the same no matter how you pay for it?. The Pennsylvania Turnpike can be a costly way to get from here to there. Use an E-ZPass — the transponder system that reads your account and deducts pre-deposited funds when you go through an automated booth — and you pay 0.129 cents per mile. If you are driving from one side of the state to the other, that certainly adds up.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
