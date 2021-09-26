CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Turnpike tolls outpace passenger vehicle rates in neighboring states

By Quincey Reese And Colleen Hammond
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania drivers who cross onto the Ohio Turnpike notice at significant difference other than the flat terrain. There is a significantly lower per-mile cost of traversing the Buckeye State’s 241-mile turnpike versus the 550 miles in Pennsylvania. Ohio’s E-ZPass toll rate per mile for passenger vehicles is 0.058 cents, the...

triblive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Turnpike Commission’s $104M toll collection ‘leakage’ is a complete debacle | Turkeys & Trophies

It stands to reason that the abrupt switch from offering a cash-collection option to an all-electronic tolling system would come with some hiccups. Criticism of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which enacted the new “toll by plate” system at the onset of the COVD-19 outbreak, wouldn’t be warranted if a few vehicles here and there slipped through the gates without their license plates getting read. But it turns out that motorists who were supposed to be charged under the “toll by plate” system – those without an E-ZPass – had a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying in the last fiscal year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the turnpike’s Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press obtained an internal memo stating that the oversights amounted to more than $104 million in lost revenue. That’s some hiccup. The phenomenon is called “leakage” and can in part be due to faulty equipment or an inability to track down out-of-state drivers. The turnpike commission says it is doing an exhaustive investigation into the causes. That’s great, but the “leakage” should have been noticed and investigated long before the losses hit the more than $104 million mark. For E-ZPass holders and… well… about half of the other motorists who were actually billed for using the turnpike last year, this should be appalling. We’re already paying too much in tolls and the rates just keep going up each year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

PennDOT, Pa. State Police Hold Seat Checks for National Child Passenger Safety Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PA TIPP) are encouraging drivers to take advantage of safety seat check resources across the state as the agencies mark National Child Passenger Safety Week (CPSW) from September 19 through September 25.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike’s uncollected tolls exceed $104 million

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Wednesday it has assigned “a lot of firepower” to the task of recovering $104.9 million in uncollected tolls. PTC CEO Mark Compton told the Senate Transportation Committee that the toll “leakage” – an industry term referring to uncollected fares – comes as a result of the state’s toll-by-plate system that ramped up after the commission laid off 500 fare collectors in June 2020, nearly two years ahead of schedule.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Tribune-Democrat

Critics: Turnpike toll scofflaws show new bridge tolls won't work

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee said Wednesday that revelations about turnpike toll scofflaws raise questions about the wisdom of PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to pay to replace nine major interstate bridges. “How can we have any faith in the proposal for bridge tolling that...
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Murphy Threatens So-Called ‘Nuclear Option’ If N.J. Residents Are Double Charged In NYC’s Congestion Pricing Plan

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s an explosive move by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in the already contentious battle over congestion pricing. Murphy is now threatening to use the Port Authority as a bargaining tool to keep New Jersey drivers from paying more. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the traffic getting in and out of the city is a pain – almost a kinship – felt by commuters from both New York and New Jersey. But now the possibility of a double toll on the so-called “bridge and tunnel” crowd through congestion pricing, it’s even worse for those on the Jersey side. So...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Lower rates proposed for toll lanes on Beltway, I-270 in Maryland

Drivers who use toll lanes on portions of the Beltway and Interstate 270 in Maryland would pay a minimum of 17 cents per mile under a new proposal by the state’s tolling authority. With express lanes still in the early planning stages, the Maryland Transportation Authority’s suggestion is 3 cents...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware offering toll violation amnesty program, 640K vehicles could be eligible

DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is offering drivers with certain violations a chance to pay their debts at a discount. Starting October 1st, drivers with eligible toll violations can take part in the toll amnesty program, which waives overdue tolls in exchange for an amnesty fee. Anyone with outstanding toll violations that happened on Routes 1 or I-95 between January 1st, 2014 and April 30th, 2020 is eligible.
DELAWARE STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb partners with neighboring states to coordinate electric vehicle charging infrastructure

INDIANA – Governors from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin today announced the establishment of a partnership to collaborate on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Midwest region, signing the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest Memorandum of Understanding (REV Midwest MOU). The goal of the REV Midwest MOU...
INDIANA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pa. state-run liquor stores limit some purchases as supply chain disruptions take toll

As of Sept. 17, two is the limit for Pennsylvanians purchasing certain alcoholic beverages from the commonwealth’s state-run liquor system. Customers at Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor stores are limited to two-bottles-per-day of certain rationed beverages, the Associated Press reported Thursday. The rationing of certain spirits affects liquor license holders, bars and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nwindianabusiness.com

Indiana partners with neighboring states in support of Midwest electric vehicle charging network

Indiana is collaborating with Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin to support an electric vehicle charging network across the Midwest. Demand for new EV-related jobs requires cooperative approaches, representatives for the states said. Governors from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin announced the signing of the Regional Electric Vehicle for the...
INDIANA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Mikayla Davis Crowned Pa. State Dairy Princess

Sporting a softball uniform and displaying a ballfield layout on a board, Mikayla Davis batted out facts last Saturday about how milk compares to a ball game, with a “team” of vital nutrients all “playing a part for the win.”. Her peppy, dairy-data presentation was one of four selected to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Neighborly State In America

Americans have become unusually mobile since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of this is because millions of people have worked from home. Some have the ability to do that permanently. The huge accounting firm and consultancy PwC announced that about 40,000 of its U.S. workers will not need to return to the office–ever. […]
