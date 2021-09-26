A crowded park, worsening wildfire danger sparks battle: ‘I don’t feel safe there anymore’

Regarding “California is not a phoenix” (Open Forum, Sept. 5): I wanted to share my experiences with California’s fire season. I love the smell of wildfires. Weird, right? Even as I was frantically packing up everything I owned and driving away from the CZUfire last August, I remember loving the smell. It reminded me of home. I grew up in Bangalore, India, one of the most polluted cities in the world. Huge trash fires were common on every street. It was nostalgic — I miss my home, but that’s not how I want to remember it.

