Vote yes on 2A

I am writing to urge Aspen voters to vote yes on Aspen Ballot Question 2A. But first, a story. Years ago, in the first season of our Beginning Strings Program, which brings lessons, ensemble training and snacks to hundreds of children in the valley, I attended our inaugural public recital. An 8-year-old girl, beaming with pride in having been on stage, brought me to meet her father and pointed out his shoes, which were bound up with duct tape. “He spent the money to get my violin,” she said. From that moment, we determined that we would not only subsidize the lessons so that anyone could take part, but we would make instruments available to all who couldn’t afford to purchase or rent them.