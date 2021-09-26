Common respiratory virus makes odd rebound
IDAHO FALLS — It’s not unusual for pediatricians to be busy treating children sick with a respiratory virus called RSV. The unusual resurgence of RSV — a respiratory virus that is usually mild but can cause severe symptoms, particularly in young infants and older adults — has caught children’s doctors by surprise. And the infections come while hospitals are nearing a resource crisis amid surging COVID-19 hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated people.magicvalley.com
