Here's everything the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors is considering spending COVID-19 funds on

The buzz of Des Moines County for the past several months has been the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county either has received or will receive soon. In total, the county is due to receive about $7.5 million to be used for COVID-19-related expenses. The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors already has decided on one project, but requests for more are popping up, with the supervisors having work sessions nearly every week to hear requests for a piece of the pie.