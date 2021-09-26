Ruth Kitchen was already a veteran — and deeply admired — public servant and community leader when I was first elected to the City Council. Despite her warm and welcoming manner, to me as a newcomer to public office, she seemed larger than life, and I couldn’t help feeling awed by her presence across the Council conference table. It was a privilege to serve with her, learn from her, and draw inspiration from her personal example of kindness, conviction, and integrity. She was beloved by friends, colleagues, neighbors, and constituents, and was an invaluable resource to all of New Rochelle. Read this exceptional obituary, befitting an exceptional life. May Ruth Kitchen rest in peace.