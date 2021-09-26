CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Rochelle, NY

Ruth Kitchen, Rest in Peace

By Noam Bramson
noambramson.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Kitchen was already a veteran — and deeply admired — public servant and community leader when I was first elected to the City Council. Despite her warm and welcoming manner, to me as a newcomer to public office, she seemed larger than life, and I couldn’t help feeling awed by her presence across the Council conference table. It was a privilege to serve with her, learn from her, and draw inspiration from her personal example of kindness, conviction, and integrity. She was beloved by friends, colleagues, neighbors, and constituents, and was an invaluable resource to all of New Rochelle. Read this exceptional obituary, befitting an exceptional life. May Ruth Kitchen rest in peace.

noambramson.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rochelle, NY
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Rochelle#The City Council
CNN

FBI joins search for Miya Marcano, who has been missing in Florida for nearly a week

(CNN) — The FBI is assisting in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing last Friday from an Orlando apartment complex, the Orange County sheriff said Thursday. Sheriff John Mina said the bureau is lending technology to the search for Miya Marcano, who was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy