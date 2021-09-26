How to fix Aspen’s entrance

I hope city council is reading this letter. I really hope the city’s engineering staff is reading this letter. It is widely known that the city’s engineering staff really makes the decisions around such topics. In order to fix the massive problem regarding the Aspen entrance, Power Plant Road and McLain Flats should be eliminated as a real alternative routes to access Aspen. Why? Because all the traffic needs to be on Main Street. It won’t be until then that people get properly motivated to force the necessary changes with respect the Aspen entrance. Once the Aspen citizens are properly motivated, the city council will no longer be able to simply ignore and do nothing to fix the problem.