OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring the prolific storyteller Mike Powell on Saturday, October 2. With a vintage voice and a chest full of hauntingly heartfelt songs, Mike Powell is the underground messenger of blue-collar soul. Each night the lights go up, this pioneering poet lets his guard down and allows the fervently fearless stories to come to life. His comfort behind a microphone and unique brand of atomic folk creates a vibe that warms the room like a long-ago fire burning hot inside a cabin in the woods. Further information and videos are found on Facebook or YouTube.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO