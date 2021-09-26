Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI briefly moves past $9 support, rejects back to $11

The latest Neo price analysis is indicating bullish signals. Price has increased as it is now at $38.43. Support is sufficiently strong at $33.6 level. The most recent Neo price analysis is hinting at the rise in price as the bulls are trying to make a comeback. The past week has been highly detrimental for the cryptocurrency value as the bears have been at the lead throughout. The trends are reversing again as green candlesticks have positioned themselves on the one-day price chart. The NEO/USD price is now set at $38.43 and is expected to move towards higher levels in the coming days as well.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO