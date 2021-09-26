CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI briefly moves past $9 support, rejects back to $11

By Lapin
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSushiswap price analysis is bearish for today. SUSHI/USD saw a quick spike to $11 today. SUSHI is likely to consolidate around $10 today. Sushiswap price analysis is bearish today as the market saw a quick spike to the $11 mark after dipping below $9 this morning. Since SUSHI/USD rejects further upside right now, we expect bearish momentum to follow, likely resulting in a consolidation of around $10 today.

