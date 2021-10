Billie Eilish and top VR music rhythm game Beat Saber have announced the Beat Saber Billie Eilish Music Pack. Now available on both the Oculus Quest 2 and Rift platforms, this pack will serve up 10 of Billie’s biggest hits – featuring songs from her newest album, Happier Than Ever, and her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? It will be available for $12.99 (or $1.99 per individual song), the Music Pack offers Billie fans a new and immersive avenue to experience and hit all the notes on their favorite songs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO