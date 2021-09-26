CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Time to be FAIR

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
Letter to the editor: Time to be FAIR
 6 days ago

It’s been a rough couple years for us all in society. We’re more divided than ever. Controversies bubble up on social media and bubble out into reality, resulting in families who won’t speak to each other, terminated friendships and uncomfortable workplaces. Maybe you’ve seen some attempts at fixing things that...

Letter to the editor: PSEA celebrates Latinx, Hispanic communities

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we celebrate the rich and diverse community of Latinx and Hispanic people whose contributions have helped shape U.S. culture and society. This celebration is designed to coincide with the independence day celebrations of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua (Sept. 15, 1821), Mexico (Sept. 16, 1810) and Chile (Sept. 18, 1810).
School tells parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when dropping off children

A primary school has fuelled a social media debate after calling on parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when they drop off their children. In a Facebook post, Ayresome Primary School in Middlesbrough warned parents that nightwear is “not appropriate”. What did the primary school say?. The school reportedly posted:...
Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
A class presentation listing 'pros' and 'cons' of slavery is why we need racism education

How race and racism are handled in schools has been an issue for decades, but the debate has been pushed into the spotlight in the past couple of years as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. Hysteria over critical race theory (or what people think critical race theory is) has overtaken school board meetings and resulted in legislation governing what can and can't be talked about in the classroom when it comes to race and racism.
Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
Understanding heart tests

Having a healthy heart is always the goal, but sometimes you need some help to make sure everything is working just right. And that’s where heart tests come in. Health care providers can order many types of heart tests for their patients, and it can get confusing and sometimes scary. Dr. Christopher DeSimone, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, hopes to put patients at ease by explaining what each test is and does.
Letter To The Editor

I was intrigued at a previous «Guest Columnist›s «revelations» regarding Georgia’s “Anti-Black” Voting rights legislation. In contrast to the cacophony of wild Liberal claims, all tenets of fairness and ease of access had gained approval by courts at every level! He and many others offer criticism steeped in ambiguity, while failing to cite even a single restrictive issue! What are these fences, walls and “pot holes” that cry of “Jim Crow” while imaging the specter of horsemen in white robes and burning torches. In one fell swoop, “Coca Cola” flexed their corporate muscles, yanking the Baseball All Star Game from a 50% Black Atlanta Georgia, and delivering it to a ,near all white, Denver Colorado, with similar ID requirements, and overall more restrictive voting Laws!? This rash public flagellation was meted out by corporate America solely toward making an example of Georgia while punishing Atlanta and a business community, already struggling from effects of Covid-19! With Texas and others forging similar laws, the logic for ballot security should be apparent to any reasonable observer, especially after Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) “Spoon Fed” Five Hundred Million dollars into the election, and GUESS who got TRIPLE the “Lion’s Share”?! With revelations of serious errors being found in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and others, and “Republican” County Commissioners desperately balking, even after Court Orders at turning over the Routers, it seemed to suggest that “Mark’s Mega Millions” may have Migrated and Mutated a Mite!? It is clear that the system HAD BEEN on the internet, against all claims to the contrary, and with routers that could immediately disclose the intruding IPOs, the County Commissioner’s continual fierce resistance could be viewed as treason! In essence, it could reveal collusion with foreign actors toward the overthrow of our government!
Letters to the Editor

NewCanaanite.com recently received the following letters. Transparency, communication and accountability. These are the basic things we should all expect and demand from our elected BOE members. Unfortunately, I can tell you from firsthand experience that these considerations were not applied to those desiring a more equitable start time for all our children. After reviewing hundreds of emails to the administration and BOE from concerned parents on the start time initiative I have yet to find one that they deemed fit to respond to. This approach was not at all transparent and lacked any real communication, which should be a concern for all parents and members of the community. The next school change may adversely affect your child. Would you want your concerns to be considered? Would you want to know the reasoning behind the decisions that are made for your children?
Letters to the Editor

I concur with many of David Liebowitz’s conceptions about biased thinking and its effects upon our decisions regarding important issues. We all want to be right about our choices by looking for reasons to justify them, and David’s positions are taken to confirm his biases. But I think he has committed numerous errors in his process of arriving at decisions about, “What kills our kids with the greatest frequency?” The objective of his article is to lessen the fears of Arizona citizens over COVID-19 danger with respect to those 20 years old and younger.
