Aspen, CO

Yes on 2A helps the arts

Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

A yes on 2A is a yes for arts, culture and community. Arts and culture organizations in town host an array of programs for locals that strengthen the social fabric of our community. Each organization has enriched the lives of students and adults in one form or another. From music and art classes for kids, to seminars, performances and events for adults, there are always stimulating opportunities for locals to convene year-round in a variety of ways. At the Aspen Institute, I hear from community members often who say how grateful they are to have interesting, affordable events available to them year-round. Local teens who participate in our leadership seminars say that they want more opportunities to convene in seminars with their peers to discuss timely and timeless topics.

