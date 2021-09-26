Vishal Kaith IN, Dheeraj Singh OUT: Igor Stimac names 23-man India squad for SAFF Championship

India won the SAFF Championship for the first time in 1993 and have won seven titles in total... With seven titles to their name, India have been the dominant side in the history of the SAFF Championship. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1993 under coach Jiri Pesek, with defender VP Sathyan as the skipper. India's last win came under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine back in 2015. However, barring those two occasions, all the triumphs have come under an Indian head coach.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO