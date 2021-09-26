Local Journalism Sustainability Act Would Offer Tax Deductions to Support Local News

Many readers may not have heard about an act in the current Budget Reconciliation bill even though it has been endorsed by Bedford’s Congressman Seth Moulton and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey. It could potentially aid small and mid-sized news outlets such as The Bedford Citizen, the New Bedford Light, the Carlisle Mosquito, and potentially the Lowell Sun. It is the ”Local Journalism Sustainability Act” which would allow tax deductions that encourage subscriptions to local news.