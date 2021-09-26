CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team Game Today: WFT vs Bills injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, Live Stream, TV channel

By Jerry Trotta
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this writing, Curtis Samuel (groin) and Matt Ioannidis (knee) are the only Washington players to be ruled out of Sunday’s game. Getting beyond that, Antonio Gibson has been battling a shoulder injury and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. However, the star running back was removed from the injury report entirely on Thursday, so he’s ready to go.

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
On3.com

Jerry Jones reveals why he didn't aggressively pursue Richard Sherman

The NFL’s leader in interceptions since 2011 was just on the market, but the Dallas Cowboys did not take a serious look at him despite their recent defensive struggles. Richard Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler who spent seven years with the Seattle Seahawks and three years with the San Francisco 49ers, signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
okcheartandsoul.com

BYU vs. Arizona State: Prediction, pick, football game spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

There are only three games pitting teams ranked in the AP Top 25 against each other this week. The final one in Week 3 will take place on Saturday night when No. 19 Arizona State faces its toughest challenge yet this season traveling to Provo, Utah, to take on No. 23 BYU in front of what is expected to be a raucous crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
ARIZONA STATE
