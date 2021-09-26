[Fantastic Fest ’21] ‘Lamb’ review: The less you know, the better

The beginning of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb could be used as a beautiful, tranquil rural Icelandic vacation advertisement. At first, we see the daily routine of married couple Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason). Feed the sheep and chickens food, gather the harvest, fix the tractor – rinse and repeat. A tool that Jóhannsson uses is silence. As Maria and Ingvar eat their breakfast, they say a couple of words and go back to their routine – feeling like a robotic meditation. It’s a lively barn, but the humans lack the energy to match. Eli Arenson’s camera work highlights the mountains, endless terrain, and cloudy, clear atmosphere that isolates them from the rest of the world. But on a conventional day when they help the birthing of lambs, something is amiss about one. Something impossible and unnatural. A half-human/half-lamb hybrid turns their world upside down. Thus, Lamb investigates the root of human/animal relationships – or calls them into question completely.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO