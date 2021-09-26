CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Fantastic Fest ’21] ‘Lamb’ review: The less you know, the better

By Nathaniel Muir
Cover picture for the article

Lamb is a unique movie which is best seen with as little foreknowledge as possible. Ignore all trailers, do not pour over the pictures, and read as little as possible (this review is completely safe for consumption.) The less a person knows about this film, the more impactful it will be. An argument can be made this is the case for every film, but even in today’s world of detail heavy trailers, a person can usually get away with watching a preview.

