It is estimated by some credible authorities to be the most valuable car in the world. One of 10 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLRs built, it is the car in which Stirling Moss won not only the 1955 Mille Miglia (his individual start time recorded forever in the ‘722’ number on its side) – smashing all records and setting a new one that would never be bettered – but the Targa Florio and Tourist Trophy, too. Of the 585 competitive events Moss completed in his 14-year career, he ranked the Mille Miglia win as his finest.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO