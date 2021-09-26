Frank Carrano: Fall was the time to make wine from those local grapes
By Frank Carrano
New Haven Register
6 days ago
In the fall, my father would order cases of special varieties of grapes for home winemaking. They would be piled at the edge of our stand and could be purchased by neighborhood men who were hoping to create the best wine possible, usually red varieties, but occasionally someone would request white.
If your grapes are looking tired and a little wrinkly, don’t chuck them – they can be saved! If I haven’t got through my weekend bunch of grapes by the end of the week, I’ll usually incorporate them into a meal: they’re delicious chopped raw into salads, and work well cooked in both sweet and savoury dishes.
That we live where we live. So much going on this weekend what with the return of two major events: The Newport International Boat Show and The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. Hopefully, you can buy a boat at the show, then go to the Festival and celebrate with some champagne!
Everyone has their favorite time of year. Summer people love sunny afternoons, running across the hot sand before diving into the ocean and gin and tonics by the pool or another body of water. Winter people live for fresh powder snow on a mountainside, skating on a frozen pond and...
Duckhorn Vineyards Wine Dinner at Ventanas (Fort Lee) Chef David Burke celebrates the fall wine harvest in a dinner with Duckhorn Vineyards. From 6–9 pm, guests will enjoy five courses with wine. The menu is curated by Burke, and includes oysters, hamachi crudo (jalapeño, cilantro, radish), gochujang-kumbo braised duck, strip loin and goat cheese with house made cheddar crackers. Each course will be matched with a Duckhorn wine, led by expert Dani O’Brien. Tickets are $130 per person.
Tbilvino announces the start of production of Amber Rkatsiteli and Kisi. The company explains that Amber Kiss and Amber Rkatsiteli are made from the 2020 harvest of Tbilvino vineyards and it’s available in stores, as well as in the Tbilvino online store. It is noteworthy that amber wines “Tbilvino” are distinguished by the color of sunset, the aroma of quince, and dried apricots.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival (GFLFW) is scheduled to make a comeback with a new date and venue. The week-long festival, which made its debut in 2019, was canceled in 2020. A “reimagined” and smaller version of the festival was held in March 2021. Now the event...
Aldi Specially Selected Lebanese Red 2019 (£7.99, Aldi) The mainstreaming of Levantine, and Levantine-ish, food has been a feature of the past decade or so. Waitrose even has a line of snack foods and ready meals branded the Levantine Table these days. Launched in April it has dishes from the Eastern Mediterranean, and specifically Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Turkey and Cyprus. So far, the wines of this region are slightly behind the likes of shawarma or sumac, let alone hummus and falafel, when it comes to finding a place in British repertoires. Wines from Lebanon, home to what is still the region’s most globally successful (and to my mind, most consistently interesting) wine scene, are the most widely distributed in the UK. There’s a very strong French influence, both in the grape varieties used and the style of wine produced. The chunky but succulent, bramble bush fruit of Aldi’s brilliant and brilliant value new Lebanese addition, for example, is strongly reminiscent of a quality Côtes du Rhône.
The leaves are beginning to change colors which calls for the start of grape harvest season. We spoke with Mazza Vineyards from North East on how they’re managing to produce their wine. The Vice President of the winery said that his workers are working seven days straight to produce the...
Bring a special vintage to our Wine Collector’s Dinner to uncork with friends while savoring evening views of the Hudson River. Calling all wine connoisseurs! Join us for Westchester Magazine’s first-ever Wine Collector’s Dinner, featured as part of our Wine & Food Festival, on Friday, September 24. Share your most valued vintage with fellow wine lovers, and experience new sips from the cellars of your wine-loving peers.
It was 4:30 a.m. on a Sunday in late August when Michael Oravecz got up to make himself a cup of coffee. He didn’t need to set an alarm. The anticipation of a fall grape harvest at his 54-acre Alexander Valley vineyard in California kept him checking the time on his cell phone every hour.
These rich and spicy wines help combat chillier temps and ease the transition into sweater season. Neither forest fires or droughts can keep Colorado grapes down. And grown at 5000-plus feet, they deserve some applause. If you haven’t tried our local wines, don’t wait any longer—these creative and innovative selections can compete with California’s conventional options. As we transition into autumn, these wines offer zesty flavors and textures, and blends abound, combining varietals into true works of art. Here are some distinctive options to try, love, and stock up on before the snow flies. All are available for purchase at your local liquor store or directly from the winery.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 - 26 Nestled against Lake Erie and the New York border, the town of North East may seem like a quiet town. Yet, each year this hidden gem draws in thousands of visitors with what once started as a humble street fair to what is now a regional event. The Wine Country Harvest Festival, known simply as WineFest, returns for its 40th birthday after a one-year COVID hibernation. Meaning, you can stop your whining and finally get your wine on.
In Chautauqua County and all along the Lake Erie shore, the grape crop, specifically that of concord grapes, is one of the dominant and beneficial industries to the area. In the Lake Erie region, there are over 32,000 acres of grape crop, most of which are concord grapes, while there are some vinifera and hybrid grapes.
Among many reasons to enjoy wines is their incredible diversity expressed by different grapes, vintages, appellations and styles. This column on less common grapes encourages readers to expand their tastes and thereby increase their enjoyment and understanding of wine. But first, a surprising observation: in tasting 80 wines for this...
As the holidays approach, consider supporting the local economy by purchasing bottles of vino from local winemakers as gifts for friends and family. September is California Wine Month. It’s the time of year when the fall harvesting starts throughout South Valley. As the fruit is fully maturing on the vine and some crop is coming in, the smell of crushed grapes is in the air for visitors who stop by our local wineries.
TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The season of apple picking and pumpkin patches is upon us. What better way to take advantage of the crisp air than to go camping? From wineries to an alpaca farm — we’ve selected some unique locales that will make for a festive fall camping trip.
Washington’s hot summer is translating to smaller wine grapes, but a state wine official expects to see more grapes harvested this year. Washington State Wine Commission is forecasting a 5-10% increase in wine grape tonnage over last year’s 178,500-ton harvest, said commission President Steve Warner. And that is even with this year’s high temperatures earlier in the summer.
A spicy red from Greece, the type of wine you'd revel in over grilled fish or roast lamb at a taverna, leads our recommendations this week. We also have three whites - a classic Austrian grüner veltliner, a Spanish albariño and a fleshy ripe muscadet from France. Rounding out the list is a quirky and fun sparkling sauvignon blanc from New Zealand.
The first – and likely only – fall Food & Wine Classic was a welcome addition to the Aspen calendar over the weekend of Sept. 10 – 12. With glorious weather, an A-list of guests from Pink with her Two Wolves wine and Martha Stewart for a dessert seminar, and an enthusiastic spirit by vendors and consumers, it was a special experience all around. Official events such as the Grand Tastings at Wagner Park and the seminars in tents around town catered to a smaller sized crowd capped at roughly 60% of the traditional number. The opening night party took place in the courtyard at Hotel Jerome, which also presented a variety of events throughout the weekend from a speakeasy in the sky with Casa Dragones tequila, a pop-up with the swanky cocktail lounge Aviary of Chicago at Bad Harriet and a grand al fresco dinner with Maestro Dobel Tequila and world-renowned chef Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil.
It’s not often a child responds to that age-old question — “What do you want to be when you grow up?” —with “winemaker!” But Tara Gomez always knew that was her path. The Santa Ynez Valley winemaker grew up exploring the Central Coast wine country with her parents, and a...
