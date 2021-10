KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO