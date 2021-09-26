CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Malzer: Angela Merkel's departure leaves hole in global leadership

By Ron Malzer For the Tribune
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Merkel, following the September 26 German federal election, will step down as German Chancellor, ending an uninterrupted 16-year tenure. Her measured pragmatism. coupled with her adroitness at political maneuvering, has been unequaled in post-World War 2 Europe. Her departure leaves a gaping hole in global democratic leadership. Angela Dorothea...

moneyweek.com

The legacy of Angela Merkel

For all the justified criticism of Angela Merkel’s tenure as chancellor – that she is a master of getting through crises without ever quite resolving them – she will be remembered chiefly as a steadying influence in an age of turbulence. There is a reason, says Oliver Moody in The Sunday Times, why Merkel leaves office with a sky-high approval rating of “an almost hagiographic 64%”. That is the sense of authentic, calm reassurance and solidity that she embodies and projects.
Axios

German election: Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's bloc

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) clinched a narrow victory in Germany's historic federal elections on Sunday, just four years after suffering its worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: It's a stunning political comeback for the SPD, paving the way for its chancellor candidate Olaf...
CBS News

What's at stake for Germany as Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the world stage?

Germany's parliamentary elections are underway, and the exit of chancellor Angela Merkel could have a massive influence on politics in Europe and around the world. Jeffrey Rathke, president of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the country's direction under a new chancellor and more.
pbs.org

With Angela Merkel leaving, Germans vote in key election

Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
Axios

Merkel's departure could bring influx of private investment

Angela Merkel's departure from German government may result in a massive influx of private investment. Driving the news: The center-left Social Democratic Party, led by chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, clinched a narrow victory in Germany's federal elections. It now will seek to form a coalition government by year-end with the Greens and the Free Democrats.
Telegraph

How Macron will exploit Merkel's departure to push his EU army vision

Emmanuel Macron will exploit the power vacuum left in Brussels by the departing Angela Merkel to push forward plans for EU military integration and a bolstered European defence. “Macron is top dog,” said Andrew Duff, a former MEP and president of the Spinelli group of European federalists, “Whomever succeeds Merkel...
The Independent

A beacon of the highest hopes of humanity: Angela Merkel’s legacy as Germany’s first female chancellor

It is easy to see and say what Angela Merkel has made of her life in politics. The first female chancellor of Germany; the second longest serving, at almost 16 years, slightly less than her mentor Helmut Kohl, and a little more than the first chancellor of the post-war era, Konrad Adenauer; chancellor, then, since 2005 of Christian Democrat-led governments, and a stable presence in Europe and the world. For the past decade or so, as Europe has dealt with crisis after crisis – banking, euro, refugee, Brexit, climate – she has been “Mutti” to the whole continent as much as a mum to Germany itself, the Queen of Europe. During the Trump-era, the western world turned to her as a leader and proponent of liberal democratic values, and the old international order based on rules, Nato and the UN. She was a kind of antidote to Trump, an unpretentious beacon of the highest hopes of humanity, a bulwark against the wave of populism, and proof that the extremists and haters need not win. She told her people that “we can do this” when Germany admitted around a million Syrian refugees in 2015-16, and she beat off the neo-Nazis and survived. She kept Europe on track, for good or ill, through the traumas of Brexit. Unassuming as she is – in manner, speaking style and personality as remote from Trump, Boris Johnson or Emmanuel Macron as can be – she felt her duty was to defend the values she had championed through her long political career.
The Week

Good riddance, Angela Merkel

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to select a new government. The picture is complicated by Germany's multiparty system and indirect electoral process. Essentially, voters face a choice between a centrist coalition built around the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), or a leftist one with the Social Democratic Party at its core.
The Guardian

Germany goes to the polls to decide Angela Merkel’s successor

Polling stations have opened in Germany as the nation decides who will succeed in the race to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor after 16 years. As final rallies were held across the country by the the main candidates on Saturday, with polls showing the lead held by the Social Democrats’ Olaf Scholz over Armin Laschet of the Christian Democrats to have narrowed to a tiny margin, voter participation among the more than 60 million Germans eligible to vote, was predicted to be high.
Washington Post

Angela Merkel’s departure will be felt in a world that needs democratic champions more than ever

Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.
The Guardian

The crisis manager: Angela Merkel’s double-edged European legacy

It was Monday 13 July 2015 and dawn had broken when Angela Merkel said it was all over: Greece would be leaving the eurozone. After 15 hours of all-nightcrisis talks, it looked like disaster. Merkel gathered her papers and was heading towards the door. If the summit had ended at that moment the history of the European Union, its fragile currency and Merkel’s legacy would be very different.
Iola Register

Germany’s Merkel leaves a formidable legacy

One of the most emblematic political photographs of recent times was taken during a G7 summit in Canada in 2018. Leaning forward across a narrow table with hands outstretched, a grim-faced Angela Merkel confronts Donald Trump, who sits with his arms folded, refusing to meet her eye. Emmanuel Macron and the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, flank the German chancellor as she glowers down at the American president.
CNBC

Germany's Angela Merkel remains globally popular … just not in austerity-hit Greece

Germany's long-serving chancellor, Angela Merkel, is preparing to leave office after 16 years in power. Unlike most leaders, public opinion regarding Merkel remains mostly positive. She is not universally like in Europe, however, given Germany's insistence on austerity measures on poorer, southern European countries. As Germany's long-serving chancellor, Angela Merkel,...
buzzfeednews.com

These Pics Of Angela Merkel Covered In Birds Are Now A Meme And It's Sehr Gut

Angela Merkel was on the campaign trail on Friday, two days before Germans head to the polls to elect a new parliament and thus her replacement. The 67-year-old is retiring after almost 16 years as German chancellor, but she is still out campaigning for her center-right Christian Democratic Union party.
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
