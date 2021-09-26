ECU to celebrate rising star of North Carolina literature
East Carolina University is hosting an evening reception, program and book signing with award-winning author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle on Oct. 4. Clapsaddle is member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and resides in Qualla, North Carolina, with her husband Evan and sons, Ross and Charlie. Her debut novel, “Even As We Breathe,” was named a finalist for the Weatherford Award and one of National Public Radio’s Best Books of 2020. It received a 2021 Independent Publisher Book Award bronze medal in the category of literary fiction.www.reflector.com
