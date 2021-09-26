Ex-Titans OT Isaiah Wilson asks for second chance in Instagram post

Days after getting a workout with the Indianapolis Colts, former Tennessee Titans 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson posted to Instagram asking for a second chance in the NFL.

Wilson’s post reads:

Dear World, Some of you may know me as GG, some of you may know me as Panda, even some of you know me as the biggest bust in NFL history. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson. Before the fame and the glamour, I was just a kid trying to make history as the best player out of New York City. I was the hope for my hood. As time went on and success came my way I struggled deeply with trying to prove who I was to every one counting on my wins. I lost myself. I lost my mental. I lost my ability to love. I lost it all. When I lost , seemingly everyone who once was in my corner, was gone. The ones that have remained, I love you. Today I write to you as Isaiah Wilson, not asking for forgiveness, but hoping for a second chance. With the time I’ve had away from the game I learned so much about who I am as a human. I finally love myself and it feels incredible. I now am ready to step back on that field with pride , integrity, and passion. Thank you to everyone who hasn’t left my side, I’ll never forget you and to the ones who ran away, I forgive you. I’m back and better than ever. Let’s go!

Wilson was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Titans, but his first and only season in the NFL was an unmitigated disaster.

Wilson ran into several issues, both on and off the field, and played just four snaps. Tennessee parted ways with the troubled Georgia product earlier this year by trading him to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also saw the two teams swap seventh-round picks.

The 22-year-old’s time in Miami was brief, as the Dolphins cut him days after the trade was made official after he was reportedly late for his physical, late for team orientation and didn’t show up for a pair of optional workouts that he had previously said he would attend.

In terms of the human element involved here, we’re happy to see Wilson is in a better place right now and seemingly back on track after displaying nothing but destructive behavior since entering the NFL.

As we already saw in his workout with the Colts, Wilson will likely get his opportunity to show he deserves a second (or third) chance someplace, but it won’t come in Tennessee or Miami.