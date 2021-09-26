CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kennedy, Shafter post SSL victories to highlight limited Week 6 schedule

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKennedy 49, Arvin 0 (Saturday) Avian Pesina rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds (5-1) past the Bears (1-4) in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams. Gamiez Helm scored two TDs, one on the ground and another receiving for Kennedy, which finished with 353 yards rushing. Julian Orozco threw a 35-yard scoring pass and also rushed for a touchdown. Hugo Mora rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries, and Jude De La Cueva recorded a safety.

