Next customers are lining up to buy the £42 Chelsea boots, which are described as “beautiful.”

You wouldn’t know it by looking at them, but of all the best boots on the market, Chelsea boots might just have an interesting backstory. After being invented for Queen Victoria (yes, they were originally designed for women, but that doesn’t make them any less unisex now), Chelsea boots surged in popularity until the beginning of WWI, when they fell out of fashion. That is, until the mods brought them back in the ‘50s and ‘60s in the Chelsea district of London — thus the name they go by today.

