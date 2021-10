A new record of COVID 19 case hospitalizations was set over the weekend, according to Missoula City County Health Officer D’Shane Barnett. “Unfortunately, we have more individuals hospitalized now than we ever have as a result of COVID, which means they're in there either directly because of COVID or COVID is actively contributing to them being in the hospital,” said Barnett. “And so, as of today, that number reached 50. And that's more than it's ever gotten to before.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO