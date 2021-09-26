Should the Minnesota Vikings be concerned about their defense?
Should there be a cause for concern on the defensive side of the ball for the Minnesota Vikings?. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings gave up a lot of big plays on the defensive side of the ball. Although there were some positives, head coach Mike Zimmer has a lot of work to do if the Vikings’ defense wants to dominate and be a factor in games. The Minnesota Vikings gave up 474 total yards against the Cardinals, this just can’t happen.thevikingage.com
