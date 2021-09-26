CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Minnesota Vikings be concerned about their defense?

By Mohamed Salad
Cover picture for the articleShould there be a cause for concern on the defensive side of the ball for the Minnesota Vikings?. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings gave up a lot of big plays on the defensive side of the ball. Although there were some positives, head coach Mike Zimmer has a lot of work to do if the Vikings’ defense wants to dominate and be a factor in games. The Minnesota Vikings gave up 474 total yards against the Cardinals, this just can’t happen.

Slate

The Minnesota Vikings’ Head Coach Deserves Better Than This

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday when their kicker, Greg Joseph, booted a 37-yard field goal wide right from the dead center of the field. That left the final score at 34–33, Cardinals, and it left those who care about the Vikings in a state of extreme exasperation. For a sampling of that despair, play this video with your volume on:
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Officially joins Minnesota

Abdullah signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. This move doesn't impact Dalvin Cook's (ankle) availability for Sunday's contest given the Vikings had already used Abdullah's two practice squad call-ups prior to this week. The veteran tailback has played just 10 offensive snaps through two weeks, but that workload would go drastically up in the event Cook is unable to play.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Minnesota Vikings Career Leaderboard Report: Adam Thielen

Over my next few articles, I will highlight where a few current Vikings land on the Franchise’s Career Leaderboards and who they could potentially be passing this season. I’m also going to look at some of the Franchise’s Single-Season Records that could be in jeopardy of falling this year with the expanded 17-game schedule. To be clear, all of the stats that I will be listing are only the stats these players accumulated throughout their Vikings playing career. Any stats earned while playing for another franchise will be excluded.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook is OUT of Seahawks game

The Vikings' chances of registering their first win of the season were dealt a massive blow as it was confirmed star running back Dalvin Cook will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook sustained an ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Cardinals and hasn't practiced all week,...
NFL
FanSided

5 things Vikings fans should know about the Seahawks for Week 3

The Viking Age went behind enemy lines to talk with someone who knows the Seattle Seahawks well for the Minnesota Vikings Week 3 game. Week 3 has arrived and the Minnesota Vikings are still looking for their first win of the season. After two heartbreaking last-minute defeats in the first two weeks of the season, the purple and gold are looking to beat a Seattle Seahawks team that has dominated them over the years.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Buy or sell the Minnesota Vikings as a true contender?

Are you buying into the Vikings as a true contender in the NFC after their dominating win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday?. Fans and the rest of the league will get a decent answer when the Vikings host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns are fresh off a convincing win over the Bears in which they sacked rookie quarterback Justin Fields nine (9!) times.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings’ offense, led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison, steamroll Seahawks’ defense

For the first time in 21 months, fans packed into U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the Minnesota Vikings’ offense led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison. Minnesota’s O steamrolled through the Seattle Seahawks’ defense on Sunday. Was it the added layer of energy in the air or the Vikings taking advantage of a weak Seahawks team? Whatever the case, head coach Mike Zimmer called it the best offensive performance that he’s seen in the eight years he’s been in Minnesota.
NFL
