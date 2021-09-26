Should the Minnesota Vikings be concerned about their defense?

Over my next few articles, I will highlight where a few current Vikings land on the Franchise’s Career Leaderboards and who they could potentially be passing this season. I’m also going to look at some of the Franchise’s Single-Season Records that could be in jeopardy of falling this year with the expanded 17-game schedule. To be clear, all of the stats that I will be listing are only the stats these players accumulated throughout their Vikings playing career. Any stats earned while playing for another franchise will be excluded.

