Norwalk Volleyball splits at Nevada Tourney

The Norwalk volleyball team was at the Nevada tournament Saturday, and went 2-2 on the day. The day started with a sweep of Carlisle, with set scores of 21-14, 21-13. Next up was Harlan, who Norwalk dispatched by scores of 21-18, 21-14. The first loss of the day was 2-1 to Bondurant-Farrar, with scores of 21-17, 18-21, 15-7. It was another 2-1 loss to the Bluejays to cap of the day, with scores of 21-12, 10-21 and 15-6. Norwalk moves to 14-11 overall and returns to action Tuesday at Grinnell.