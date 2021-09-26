PCM Cross Country Looks to Finish Regular Season Strong

PCM’s cross country squad will try to finish the season strong after having a couple of tough showings in their meets at Pleasantville and home the last couple of weeks. The Mustangs finished fourth at Pleasantville September 13 and third in their home meet September 20. Despite the tough finishes, PCM remains optimistic that they can cut down on times as the season begins to end. The Mustangs will go back to Williamsburg Tuesday for their next meet. PCM ran at Williamsburg back on August 31 and finished eighth, ahead of Lynnville-Sully and Vinton-Shellsburg. Paige Steenhoek states that she will be happy to go up against some of the top competitors in the district Tuesday.