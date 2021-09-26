CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Britain's Labour leader distances himself from attack on Tory 'scum'

By PA Media/dpa
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

London — Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of Britain's centre' left Labour Party, refused to apologize on Sunday for describing senior members of the ruling centre-right Conservative Party as "scum," prompting Labour leader Keir Starmer to distance himself from her comments. Rayner's attack, delivered at a reception for activists at...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Labour conference: Angela Rayner won't apologise for calling Johnson 'scum'

Angela Rayner says she will apologise for calling Boris Johnson "scum" when he retracts past comments she described as homophobic, racist and misogynistic. Labour's deputy leader was reported to have called Tory ministers "a bunch of scum" at a Labour conference event. Asked if she would now retract them, she...
POLITICS
Derrick

UK Labour politician defends caling government 'scum'

LONDON (AP) — The deputy leader of Britain’s main opposition party refused Sunday to apologize for calling the governing Conservatives “scum.”. Labour Party lawmaker Angela Rayner called members of the government a “bunch of scum — homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during a reception Saturday at the party’s annual conference. The comment drew a reprimand from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said he would not use such language and “will talk to Angela about it later on.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Trevor Phillips
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour MP uses Commons privilege to accuse Tory police commissioner of stealing from ex-employer

A Labour MP has used parliamentary privilege to claim a Conservative police and crime commissioner got sacked for stealing from his previous employer.Andy McDonald accused Steve Turner, the police and crime commissioner for Cleveland, of “systematic theft of merchandise” from former employer, Safeway supermarket.During a House of Commons debate linked to the Elections Bill, the MP for Middlesborough called for Mr Turner to resign claiming his position was now “untenable”.Parliamentary privilege enables MPs to make statements in the House of Commons without fear of being sued.Intervening on shadow cabinet office minister Cat Smith, Mr McDonald said: "On the topic of...
U.K.
WNMT AM 650

UK Labour deputy leader calls governing Conservatives ‘scum’

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner launched a war of words against Britain’s Conservative Party, describing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet as “scum” for its views and accusing it of abandoning poorer people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain’s main opposition party, under new leader Keir Starmer, has...
POLITICS
newschain

Starmer sets out vision for Labour to become ‘Britain’s bricks and mortar’

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants Labour to be “Britain’s bricks and mortar” as he set out his vision for his party and the country. In an essay published ahead of Labour’s party conference in Brighton, the main thrust of which runs to more than 11,500 words, Sir Keir said Labour cannot “wait around for the public to decide we are right” and must instead grasp the opportunities the current political atmosphere provides.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Britain#Scum#Conservative Party#Uk#Bbc One#Whatsapp#Sky News#Muslim#The Daily Mirror
Telegraph

Angela Rayner rebuked by Keir Starmer for branding Tories 'scum'

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner was rebuked by Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday after she described senior Tories as “scum”. She made the controversial remarks during a fringe event at around 9.15pm on Saturday, the opening day of the party’s five-day conference in Brighton. “We cannot get any worse than...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Starmer spoke to Rayner after her ‘scum’ attack on Tories

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had a ‘different style’ from his deputy, Angela Rayner. Sir Keir Starmer said he had spoken to Angela Rayner about her attack on the “scum” in the Tory government. The Labour leader said he had a “different style” from his deputy and said...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

The Labour Party Is Britain’s Lost Opposition

Britain’s Labour Party has been out of power for eleven years. The Party’s most recent Prime Minister was Gordon Brown, a complex, often frustrated figure, who coped admirably with the 2008 financial crisis but lost a general election, in 2010, to a coalition of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. Since then, under three successive Conservative leaders, the British population has undergone a self-defeating program of austerity, the tedium and discord of Brexit, and the unnecessary loss of thousands of lives during the government’s incompetent handling of the pandemic. Even before COVID-19, life expectancy had flatlined in the United Kingdom for the first time in a hundred years. This fall, as the brief British summer flickered and flared out, daily life has become increasingly dysfunctional. Grocery stores have been hit with supply-chain problems, caused by a combination of the pandemic and a Brexit-induced absence of immigrant truck drivers. A number of small energy suppliers have gone bust. Wholesale electricity prices have tripled in Britain in the past twelve months, and there is currently a national gas shortage, caused mostly by panic buying. On October 6th, the government plans to cut around a hundred million pounds a month from Universal Credit, a benefit payment received by some six million people. The future looks hard. Earlier this week, David Morris, a Conservative member of Parliament, told the BBC that the country’s present atmosphere recalls Britain’s “winter of discontent” in 1978, which is political shorthand for a season of chaos, strikes, and a terminal feeling of malaise. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is a shirker. Sixty per cent of voters do not trust him.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory donor who hired Carrie Johnson lobbied government for game reserve money

A conservation charity run by a Conservative Party donor who hired the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson lobbied the government in an attempt to purchase a game reserve in Africa, it has emerged.Boris Johnson’s partner become director of communications at the Aspinall Foundation months after the charity asked environment minister Zac Goldsmith for government support to buy the wildlife reserve in South Africa, emails show.The emails obtained by The Telegraph also show that Damian Aspinall – the head of the charity – contacted Lord Goldsmith minister about support for Britain’s zoos in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown.In April...
PETS
The Independent

Priti Patel says she has ‘a lot of compassion and cares deeply about people’

Home secretary Priti Patel has claimed she has “a lot of compassion” and “cares deeply about people” as she defended her department’s handling of a series of controversies.The Home Office has come under fire over the Windrush scandal and its “hostile environment” policy aimed at increasing the removal of asylum seekers and foreign-born criminals.But Ms Patel rejected the idea of an uncaring department, saying: “It’s an incredible organisation, it really is.”Speaking to The House magazine ahead of the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester, the cabinet minister said she did not “relate” to the idea of a hostile Home Office.“For...
U.K.
The Independent

Police must not treat flashing and harassment of women as ‘low level’, says Priti Patel

Home secretary Priti Patel has said police forces must “raise the bar” by taking harassment and flashing of women more seriously.The cabinet minister condemned a “postcode lottery” which saw some police forces in England and Wales treat these offences as “low level”.It comes as Boris Johnson also issued a strong rebuke to the police – saying the failure to tackle harassment and other forms of violence against women was “infuriating”.Ms Patel told the Daily Telegraph: “I would say to all women: give voice to these issues, please ... There is something so corrosive in society if people think that it’s OK to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy