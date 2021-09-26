CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Petty documentary gets worldwide cinema release next month

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Petty documentary 'Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers' will be released on the big screen next month. A Tom Petty documentary is coming to the big screen next month. The film 'Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers' - which is focused on his legendary 1994...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tom Petty Doc Lands At YouTube Originals Alongside Unscripted Orders

YouTube Originals is bolstering its originals slate with a slew of unscripted orders including the acquisition of a Tom Petty feature documentary. The streamer has acquired the rights to Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, exploring how the musician made his seminal album. The film, which is directed by Mary Wharton, features ever-before-seen footage drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film as well as new interviews with album co-producers Rick Rubin and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell, along with original Heartbreaker Benmont Tench.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Rodarte Reveals a Sentimental New Tom Petty Collection

Not to be too woo-woo, but it seems that Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy are blessed by the planet they inhabit. When they designed their fantastic spring 2022 collection with movement in mind, they never considered the weather, but on that September day, wind whooshed through a West Village courtyard to inflate their mushroom-caped dresses. “We just could never have imagined such a perfect day,” Laura said via phone. It’s serendipitous that their first concert ever would be Tom Petty’s Wildflower tour in the ’90s— “My dad took us out of school and said, ‘You need to see Tom Petty.’ I credit my dad for introducing us to something that we’ll never forget, which became a huge part of our musical tastes,” she added—and that almost 30 years later they would be collaborating with Petty’s estate on a Wildflowers-themed capsule collection. “I mean, I still have the ticket stub!” says Kate. It must be kismet?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Mary Wharton
Person
Elvis
Person
Sam Cooke
Daily Times

The Petty Hearts keep 'Runnin' Down a Dream' of recreating Tom's tunes

Oct. 2, 2017: T.J. Cronin was at work when his phone started chiming. It was a hectic day, he told The Daily Times recently, and it wasn’t until later when he finally caught a break and checked the cavalcade of messages from friends and loved ones to read the devastating news: Rocker Tom Petty was dead.
TOWNSEND, TN
wvli927.com

Four Years Later: Tom Petty Remembered

Four years ago, Saturday, (October 2nd, 2017) the rock word faced a particularly harsh blow with the sudden death of the legendary Tom Petty at age 66 at UCLA Medical Center, one day after suffering cardiac arrest at his home. Before the official announcement came down, fans had spent the better part of October 1st on tenterhooks as word was incorrectly leaked by law enforcement earlier in the day that Petty had died of a heart attack — before it was retracted and announced that he was alive, yet unconscious and pulled off life support.
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Ringo Starr is unsure about touring plans for 2022

The Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr isn't sure if he will hit the road next year due to the COVID-19 situation still being “dodgy”. Sir Ringo Starr doesn’t know if he will tour in 2022 – because the COVID-19 situation is still “dodgy”. The 81-year-olf Beatles legend had no choice...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#The Documentary#Heartbreakers#Petty S Youtube
wtvbam.com

Bond stars ‘excited’ ahead of movie cinema release

LONDON (Reuters) – After an 18-month delay, James Bond film “No Time To Die” finally begins its cinema rollout this week – a relief for its stars and movie theatre operators. Daniel Craig returns for a final fifth outing as the suave British secret agent, known for his love of...
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Sir Paul McCartney's grandchilden don't want to hear him play guitar

Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren complain when he plays guitar at home because they'd rather watch TV or play video games. Sir Paul McCartney's grandchildren complain when he plays guitar at home. The Beatles legend admitted the kids beg him to keep the noise down because they'd rather watch television or...
VIDEO GAMES
Tulsa World

'Nosferatu,' Boris Karloff documentary headed to Circle Cinema

The nonprofit Circle Cinema is getting into the Halloween spirit with spooky films throughout October, including a silent classic with a musical twist. The first vampire film, the silent classic “Nosferatu” from 1922, will be shown Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 with Emmy-winning composer Dustin Edwards Howard playing an original live score.
TULSA, OK
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Country Singer Alan Jackson Shares His ‘No Cure’ Diagnosis

Alan Jackson is best known for his country music hits. Now, he’s opening up about the reason he hasn’t been performing live much anymore. He has been battling a “no cure” degenerative neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Unfortunately, he inherited the disease from his father. The 62-year-old revealed, “It’s not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy