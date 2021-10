ESPN’s “College GameDay” is in State College, Penn. on Saturday ahead of a big Top 25 showdown at Beaver Stadium against No. 10 Penn State and No. 22 Auburn. The annual White Out game is back in Happy Valley after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, with the Tigers set to be just the 3rd non-conference White Out opponent for the Nittany Lions since the game’s inception in 2004. It’s set to be an electric atmosphere inside of Beaver Stadium, one that Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will have to properly navigate if they’re to leave town with a 3rd victory of the season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO