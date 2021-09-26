CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Authors: Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 26

By The Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Authors scheduled to make appearances the week of Sept. 26:. ** Ronald H. Balson: The National Jewish Book Award winner has a new thriller — "Defending Britta Stein," about a 90-year-old Chicago woman who accuses a popular Danish-American restauranteur of collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. In a virtual event presented by Gramercy Books at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Balson will be in conversation with Ohio State University professor of history and law, David Stebenne. Tickets cost $5, or $30 that includes a copy of "Defending Britta Stein." For more information or to register, go to www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

Related
Hutchinson News

Kansas Authors Club to meet virtually Saturday

If you want to understand the process of getting a book ready to print, then join the Kansas Authors Club this Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 PM (CST) on Zoom. Heidi Unruh, developmental editor & writing coach; and Gina Laiso, book consultant & designer; will share their skill sets with writers interested in authoring a book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Meet the author turning science into adventure stories for middle grades

Many middle-schoolers wouldn’t leisurely read a book about Greenland, but, then again, they probably haven’t picked up one of Ellen Prager’s adventure stories. “I’m not trying to write some literary masterpiece. I’m purposely writing fun, fast, easy-to-read books that I hope will engage kids,” said Prager. “It’s very hard to learn if you’re bored.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dsmmagazine.com

Meet The Latest Iowa Author Of The Year

Nikole Hannah-Jones will release two books on Nov. 16: “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” a children’s picture book, and “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” Photo: Des Moines Public Library Foundation. The Des Moines Library Foundation announced Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones as its 2021 Iowa Author of...
IOWA STATE
The Daily Collegian

Common Read author to present virtual talk and reading Oct. 7

ALTOONA, Pa. — Common Read author Maria Romasco Moore will present “'Every Story is A Ghost Story’: How I Created ‘Ghostographs’ and other Creative Insights,” a talk and reading, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, via Zoom. Registration for the event is available online. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for the author online.
ALTOONA, PA
Westport News

4 CT libraries to host virtual book talks with noted authors

The Cragin Memorial Library of Colchester, East Hampton Public Library, Richmond Memorial Library of Marlborough and Welles Turner Memorial Library of Glastonbury have announced their virtual fall author series lineup to be held on Zoom. Ellen Feldman, who will speak Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is author of “Scottsboro,” which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WITF

Virtual Storytime with Pinkalicious Author Victoria Kann

Pinkalicious author Victoria Kann joins WITF’s Director of Education, Debbie Riek, for a FREE, fun, family friendly virtual event! Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 11am-12pm LIVE on WITF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Register today. After Victoria reads one of her beloved, whimsical Pinkalicious books, Debbie will moderate a Q&A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times-Leader

‘Meet the Author’ event set for Oct. 7

BEALLSVILLE — The Switzer Community Heritage Association Inc. is sponsoring a free event at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Kindelberger Historic Barn, 50037 German Ridge Road, Beallsville. The “Meet the Author” event will feature Robert Kroeger, author of the recently published “Historic Barns of Ohio,” which features a barn...
BEALLSVILLE, OH
Cape Gazette

‘The Happy Sandwich’ author to join online talk Sept. 28

Jason Goldstein, author of the new cookbook “The Happy Sandwich,” will join the Lewes Public Library’s Cooks & Books program for a live, online conversation at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28. The event is co-sponsored by Browseabout Books and Edible Delmarva. Goldstein’s book offers fresh, inspiring new ideas for the...
LEWES, DE
The Daily Planet

Original Thinkers in-person, virtual programming begins this week

Original Thinkers, a festival of film, speakers, music, art, stories and a hotbed of big ideas, has announced its programs for both the virtual and in-person components of the October gathering. Now in its fourth year in its festival guise — the OT organization has expanded into a broader, multimedia company — the events take place Thursday through Sunday for the in-person programs, while those partaking in the virtual offerings can dip in Oct. 1-30.
TELLURIDE, CO
jacksonvillemag.com

Authoring Activism

JaxbyJax’s Literary Arts Festival promotes both local writers and important messages. The three main aspects of an education, as the old phrase goes, are “Reading, Writing, and ‘Rythmetic”. While we can’t say much about the third option or its lack of proper spelling, the JaxbyJax Literary Arts Festival is certainly able to deliver a showcase of the first two in spades.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Author events, book signings, virtual events and more

Authors Tatiana Yoguez and Nicole McCall discuss “Life Outside the Game: A Sex Trafficking Testimony,” 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Chamblin’s Uptown, 215 N. Laura St. Poet Andres Rojas reads from his collection “Third Winter in Our Second Country” 6 p.m. Friday, The Book Loft, 214 Centre St., Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Cape Gazette

UD history author to discuss Mary Church Terrell biography Sept. 30

The inspirational story of Mary Church Terrell – who was born into slavery and became a leading advocate for changing the culture and institutions that perpetuated inequality throughout the United States – is the subject of an upcoming History Book Festival program. University of Delaware Professor Allison M. Parker will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
telegram.com

Worcester JCC to cohost virtual author talk with Suzanne Nossel, Larry Tye

The Worcester JCC and Falmouth Jewish Congregation will host a free, virtual author talk featuring Suzanne Nossel in conversation with Larry Tye at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Nossel, chief executive officer of PEN America, the writers’ human rights organization devoted to defending free expression worldwide, is the author "Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All" (HarperCollins, 2020).
WORCESTER, MA
wemagazineforwomen.com

Meet Aimée Brender and Susan Brender Authors

Aimée Brender and Susan Brender are the authors of Fear is Better Dressed in Polka Dots – 2 Sisters Get Creative in a Time of Crisis. This is therr story. Aimée, a pattern designer by trade, is an artistic, funny, caring, optimistic realist, and a daydreamer since childhood. She is cautious, restrained, and responsible, a follower of rules, and a worrier by nature. Susan, an English major with a mixed bag of a career history, is an unruly, irreverent, tattooed, rebellious, atheist, who is ironically, both romantic and cynical. She is a raw, sometimes loud, pseudo-intellectual yogi, black cat lover, and the owner of a broken heart. Together they make up Aimée and Sue – Sisters Say Stuff, a newly formed creative collaboration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Republic

Author Kris Calvin to speak virtually at Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club meeting

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club will host award-winning author Kris Calvin at its meeting Tuesday. Calvin, born in San Francisco and now living in Davis, has been honored by the California state Assembly and the governor’s office for her many accomplishments as CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She often trains medical residents on California legislation related to children’s health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Milton Daily Standard

'Meet the Authors' at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG — Meet the Authors, an informal collective at the Bloomsburg Fair, met again this week at the Arts and Crafts building. Author Andrew Shecktor, of Berwick, said he convinced fair management to give them an opportunity for a meet-and-greet. From a handful of writers in 2016, the venue has grown to be a week-long happening for more than 20 published authors.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

