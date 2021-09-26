CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Game Today: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

By Matt Lombardo
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, as both teams aim for their first win of the season in an NFL Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium. The Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) in an NFL Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. on FOX.

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
giants.com

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Week 3

The Giants and the Atlanta Falcons will both be looking for their first win of the season when they face off this Sunday. Big Blue suffered a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField last Thursday night, while the Falcons went on the road and fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-25.
NFL
Sterling Shepard
Julio Jones
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph Needs to Step Up his Role in the NY Giants Offense

The NY Giants need more from Kyle Rudolph, especially this week against the New Orleans Saints, when the offense must replace Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton’s production. The NY Giants need far more production from their tight end position. Right now, it all starts and ends with Evan Engram and Kyle...
NFL
FanSided

3 best prop bets for Washington vs Falcons in Week 4

The Washington Football Team runs the risk of falling to 1-3 before they hit the murderer’s row portion of their schedule, so they better not take the underachieving Atlanta Falcons lightly on Sunday. The Falcons have one of the most bland rosters in the NFL, so the fact oddsmakers only...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
FanSided

