Tom Felton on the mend

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Tom Felton's friends has reassured fans the actor is "okay" after collapsing earlier this week. Tom Felton is "okay" after collapsing earlier this week. The ‘Harry Potter’ star had to be driven off the 18th hole at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday (23.09.21) when he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to collapse, and was helped up onto a cart so he could be taken off the course for further treatment, and now one of his friends has reassured fans the actor is on the mend.

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Southwest Virginia Today

Tom Felton of 'Harry Potter' fame collapses at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup. Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to...
CELEBRITIES
Tennis World Usa

Tom Felton, fear during the "Celebrity Match"

Fear and fright in the USA during the "Celebrity Match" of the Wisconsin Ryder Cup. Tom Felton, the Draco Malfoy of the "Harry Potter" movie saga, fell ill and was taken to hospital. A great golf enthusiast, he just turned 34 last Wednesday. During the event Felton suddenly collapsed to...
GOLF
Daily Tribune

'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton tells fans he's 'on the mend' after Ryder Cup scare

"Harry Potter" actor Tom Felton took to Instagram Saturday to ensure fans he was all right after a scare at the Ryder Cup. Felton, who portrayed the villainous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie series, was whisked off the Whistling Straits course in Haven on Thursday after falling to the ground on the 18th green. Felton was competing with the European celebrity team one day before the start of the golf tournament.
GOLF
ETOnline.com

Tom Felton Thanks Fans for Their Well Wishes After Collapsing at Golf Tournament

Tom Felton has left the hospital after collapsing at a golf tournament earlier this week. A source tells ET, the Harry Potter star is out of the hospital and feeling better. The source adds that Felton is having some back spasms, but doctors say that is normal. Felton also took to Instagram to say a "huge thank you" to all the people who had sent him well wishes. He assured fans that he is "on the mend" and "on the road to recovery" with a sweet tune.
GOLF
