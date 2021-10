While many actors remain in constant fear of being typecast, John Challis, who has died aged 79, embraced it. Both on and off stage, he positively revelled in his long-running role as Herman Terrance Aubrey Boyce, known as “Boycie” – the shady Peckham second-hand car dealer whose character catapulted Challis to fame as one of the mainstays of John Sullivan’s hugely popular BBC sitcom, Only Fools and Horses. A fine character actor, who enjoyed a richly diverse roster of roles throughout the course of more than half a century in the business, Challis never ceased to find it immensely flattering...

